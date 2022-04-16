FY2022 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Lifted by Analyst

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $545.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

