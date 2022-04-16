SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.15). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $11.33 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

