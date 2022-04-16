LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.68. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($739.13) to €700.00 ($760.87) in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.67.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $119.50 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

