FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Boosted by Analyst

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

