Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fast Retailing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRCOY opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $85.28.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

