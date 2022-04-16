FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.33).

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $676.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

