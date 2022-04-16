FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

