$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $49.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.96 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $65.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Arteris stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26. Arteris has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

