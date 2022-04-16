Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.30 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.13.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
ACER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
