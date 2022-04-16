Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.30 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

ACER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

