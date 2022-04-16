Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Up 73.7% in March

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AHI stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Advanced Human Imaging has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

