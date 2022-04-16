Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Declines By 46.1%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

