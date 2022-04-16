Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Decreases By 45.8%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 190,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 718,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALJJ. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the third quarter worth $229,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALJJ opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.60. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

