Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIRTP stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

About Air T (Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

