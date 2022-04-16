Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 474,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $7.06 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

