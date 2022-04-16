HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $414.98

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.98 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.72). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.72), with a volume of 662,287 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 414.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 164.07, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

