SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.18. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$54.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile (TSE:SGQ)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

