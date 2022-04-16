Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $207.42

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.42 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.26). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.24), with a volume of 843,116 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GKP shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 310 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

