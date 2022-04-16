Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.00. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 42,936 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $137,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.