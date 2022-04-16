Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.00. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 42,936 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.25%.
Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
