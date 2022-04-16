Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.86

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as low as $12.44. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 398,635 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.13 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

