James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $415.66

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.66 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.18). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.26), with a volume of 155,844 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

