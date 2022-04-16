Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $1.60. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 59,346 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

