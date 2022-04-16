Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.48. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 461,431 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.