Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15.40 ($0.20). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 781,610 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.70. The company has a market cap of £10.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

In other Enteq Technologies news, insider Andrew Law purchased 142,850 shares of Enteq Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999 ($26,060.72).

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

