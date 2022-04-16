Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $1.02. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 482,679 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 41,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $165,133.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hany Massarany acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

