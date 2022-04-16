SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.18. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 600 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMG Industries (SMGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.