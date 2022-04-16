QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.59

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.59 and traded as low as $35.50. QNB shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 1,031 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.35. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

