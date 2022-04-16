Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.38

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.38 and traded as low as $19.29. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 29,632 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 4,344 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,480.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,332 shares of company stock worth $544,486. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

