Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.19

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.19 and traded as low as C$13.81. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 24,702 shares trading hands.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities set a C$15.50 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$593.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.