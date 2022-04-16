Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.19

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.19 and traded as low as C$13.81. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 24,702 shares trading hands.
AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities set a C$15.50 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$593.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.18.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
