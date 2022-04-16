Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.46

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.46 and traded as low as $47.50. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 2,668,288 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $622,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.