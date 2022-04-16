SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.33

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.33 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.15). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 44,145 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.33. The company has a market cap of £170.67 million and a P/E ratio of 27.38.
About SDI Group (LON:SDI)
