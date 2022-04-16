SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.33

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.33 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.15). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 44,145 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.33. The company has a market cap of £170.67 million and a P/E ratio of 27.38.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat-panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

