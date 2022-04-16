Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.64

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.64 and traded as low as $29.03. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 554 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.