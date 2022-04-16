STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.20

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.20 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 26.44 ($0.34). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 16,594 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £16.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.
