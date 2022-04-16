Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.51

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.51 and traded as low as $30.70. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 145 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on RHUHF. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.