Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.89. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

About Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

