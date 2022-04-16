OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.33. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 4,771 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.