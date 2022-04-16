Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.49) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.18) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.90) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 658.38 ($8.58).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.46) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 497.87.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,156.06). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.50), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($563,589.09).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

