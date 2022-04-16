Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.22) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.47) to GBX 7,460 ($97.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($114.67) to GBX 9,100 ($118.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,462.22 ($97.24).

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,056 ($78.92) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($88.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,912.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,018.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £43.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1,345.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

