SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.83) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,825 ($23.78) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.48).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,792.50 ($23.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £19.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.03. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.79).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

