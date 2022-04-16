Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.62) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278.71 ($3.63).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 113.70 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.13. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.17).

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,940.11).

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

