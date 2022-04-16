Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.70).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RR opened at GBX 93.43 ($1.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.74. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.96.

In related news, insider Warren East purchased 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($30,603.73). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 850 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £977.50 ($1,273.78). In the last three months, insiders bought 42,502 shares of company stock worth $4,738,848.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.