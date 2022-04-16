Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.36) to GBX 750 ($9.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.03) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($10.04).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.00) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 764.37 ($9.96). The stock has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 647.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,370.86). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,552.83). Insiders have acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 in the last ninety days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

