Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.64) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.21) to GBX 610 ($7.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.82) to GBX 630 ($8.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 655.56 ($8.54).

LON RMV opened at GBX 637.20 ($8.30) on Thursday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 693.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.92.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,772.32).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

