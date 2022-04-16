Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.94) target price on the stock.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,150.33 ($14.99).

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,044.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,120.13. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 665.20 ($8.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.40).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

