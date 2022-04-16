Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.51.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

DEN stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

