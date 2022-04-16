Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.48) to GBX 3,130 ($40.79) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,276.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

