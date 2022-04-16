Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Get Allianz alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Erste Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.