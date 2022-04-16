Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $355.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.49. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

