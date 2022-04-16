Brokers Offer Predictions for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.63.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $4,392,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

