Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issued By Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Royal Gold stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.08. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Royal Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.