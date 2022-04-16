Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut by Analyst

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

